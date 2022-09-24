Read full article on original website
Related
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
dallasexaminer.com
Community bailout fund: Helping to end mass incarceration, one bailout at a time
“Our main mission is to end mass incarceration because no one should be sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. That’s against our constitutional rights, and until the day that we’re free, no one’s free,” Texas Organizing Project’s Policy Coordinator Laquita Garcia said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
Keller creating new destination in Old Town
Bates Street, shown here at the intersection with Elm Street, is being redone so the city can hold festivals there. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) The latest efforts to improve Old Town Keller involve upgrading Bates Street with a park to hold festivals and adding connectivity to the west side. The...
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
rtands.com
TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration
Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Storm damage reported across much of Dallas-Fort Worth
Heavy weather rocked Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, leaving a trail of debris, damage and frayed nerves. Winds took down trees and tree limbs which, in turn, took down power lines.
WATCH: Southlake restaurant shares how to make lobster tail at home
Have you ever wanted to get the experience of eating delicious lobster without paying the restaurant prices?
fox4news.com
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
dallasexpress.com
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
Comments / 0