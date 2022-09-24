Local icon Wally Cech signs her memoirs and shares incredible stories
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Brave Books bookstore hosted an “Afternoon with El Paso Icon Wally Cech,” where Cech signed her memoirs and told her compelling life story of how she got from Nazi Germany to El Paso.
Cech grew up in Germany during World War II where she met her husband Johnny Cech who was an American soldier.
She spent her time memorializing America’s military during that time period with numerous newspaper clippings and notes.
Cech shared her stories of knowing the late actor James Dean, actress Liz Taylor and many other prominent people.
She received letters from president Eisenhower and Kennedy, and recognitions from former president Donald Trump as well as current president Joe Biden.
Cech used to own a German restaurant “Happy Bavarian” off Alameda for 17 years. She remembered how much she enjoyed serving traditional German food and joked she wouldn’t let anyone order desert if they didn’t finish their plate.
“I was the only German war bride ever in El Paso to have a restaurant and this success and this is my gift to America,” Cech said.
Throughout her life, Cech has been a great American patriot, showing the most gratitude to the U.S. Military, where her husband served.
On August 2, City of El Paso Council recognized Cech for her accomplishments as s public author and for her dedication and commitment to the El Paso Community.
In her 4 volume set of memoirs, Cech said she wrote her truth and how she experienced life, also mentioning her struggle to find a publisher in El Paso, so she published them on her own.
Her memoirs are available at Brave Books bookstore at 1307 Arizona.
