ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man sentenced for ramming car into his kids' mother after custody hearing

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoX6Z_0i88tKbM00

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man has been sentenced for ramming his SUV into the mother of his kids in the MacArthur Center parking garage last year.

33-year-old Avion Lamar Northan was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.

On the afternoon of August 17, 2021, Northan attended a custody hearing in Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. He lost custody of the two children he shares with the woman he hit with his car.

According to officials, Northan immediately left the courthouse and walked to his SUV parked across the street at the MacArthur Center garage. They say he then drove to a different parking space in the same garage, parked his SUV behind the vehicle belonging to the mother of his children, and waited with his headlights on.

The mother was with her friend when she returned to car. Northan then hit her as she was standing outside of her car. Her friend was unarmed.

Accompanied by a friend, the mother of Mr. Northan’s children returned to her car about a half hour later. Upon seeing the mother of his children, Mr. Northan rapidly accelerated his SUV and used it to strike her as she stood by her driver's side door. Her friend, who stood near the passenger side of the vehicle, was unharmed.

Police found the woman on the ground with her legs broken. Court documents say the detectives ran to the scene and saw Northan walking towards them, telling police he just ran over a female. He cooperated with the arrest.

Northan further told the detectives, “If I can't have my kids, she can't have my kids, and I hope she is dead.”

Doctors said the crash had broken many bones and she has since undergone numerous surgeries. Officials say she recently regained the ability to walk.

Northan pleaded no contest on July 6, 2022, to aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery against a family member and attempt to commit non-capital first-degree murder. He was found guilty of those charges.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Northan to serve 20 active years in prison.

“Mr. Northan could have killed the mother of his children, and for that terrible crime he will spend 20 years in prison,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Northan earned a sentence equivalent to one for murder, because that was what he intended to do. My thoughts are with the victim of this crime and for her continued recovery and healing. We will continue to hold accountable the perpetrators of senseless and malicious violence.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramming#Crime#Murder#Police#Macarthur Center
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Two men seriously hurt after being shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night. According to a tweet, police were made aware that the victims had come into a local hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Both men are considered to be in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy