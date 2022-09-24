Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast caserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wvxu.org
Tylersville Road widening begins by WLW Tower Park complex
The black security fence is gone. New storm sewers and catch basins are in place. By the end of the year, Tylersville Road in front of the historic WLW-AM tower should be widened to five lanes for access to the $30-million Tower Park shopping and office complex. One business —...
dayton.com
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
Tickle Pickle to Open Second Location in Norwood
Starting in October, you can get your burger fix in both Northside and Norwood.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
wnewsj.com
Blazing a new trail through city and beyond
WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
WLWT 5
Officials seeking people suspected of arson in Clermont County house fire
BATAVIA, Ohio — Ohio Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a Batavia home. Officials said the Clermont County Fire Investigation team responded to a fire in the 2300 block of...
spectrumnews1.com
2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival
CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
cincymusic.com
The Taft Theatre
The Taft Theatre is a large seated theater located inside the Masonic Temple Building in downtown Cincinnati. Renovations took place in 2011 to upgrade the building from its 1928 beginnings. The Taft Theatre hosts some of the most well respected performers from around the world.
thexunewswire.com
524 S. Grand Ave 3
Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
