Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road

Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
CANFIELD, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WYTV.com

Student found with loaded gun on bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road. Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home. With the help of tankers, firefighters...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
