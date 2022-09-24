Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
WYTV.com
Monster Trucks tour returns to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter. According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4. Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at...
WYTV.com
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic. It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available. Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.
Youngstown police investigating after dog shot in head
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Youngstown are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head and leaving him for dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a man called Youngstown police...
WFMJ.com
Construction closes part of Tippecanoe Road
Tippecanoe Road in Canfield and Boardman Township will be closed on Tuesday due to a construction project. Starting September 27, Tippecanoe Road between SR 224 and Western Reserve Rd. will be closed to complete necessary road work. The road should be back open towards the end of the day on...
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
No one injured after house shot up in Youngstown
Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
WYTV.com
Student found with loaded gun on bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun. Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
WYTV.com
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
WYTV.com
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road. Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home. With the help of tankers, firefighters...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
WYTV.com
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
WFMJ.com
6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday
Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YPD: Man arrested after trying to run person over in front yard
Shawn Yoder, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, vandalism, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
