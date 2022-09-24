ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KSST Radio

Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet 2022

The Clara Bridges 90+ banquet is held yearly at the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. It honors those who have the strength and courage to live to 90 years of age or more. Who was Clara Bridges?. In 2005 the Morning Chapel Baptist Church decided that they wanted to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Car runs into garage of Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas State Fair opens for 106th year

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday afternoon, kicking off with Senior day featuring free admission for those 60 years and older. Visitors can look forward to the return of familiar favorites such as food row, carnival rides, art shows, livestock competitions, and more. East...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX

