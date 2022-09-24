Read full article on original website
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Nose guard: East Texas security company adds four legs, new skills to K9 team
LONGVIEW, Texas — Not too long ago, Heat, a red nose pit bull, was facing a death sentence. Now, she’s the newest tool Bullock Investigations is offering to schools, events and venues — an open-air gun-sniffing dog. “It’s a progression of things,” said Lt. Nick Gaviria, head...
Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet 2022
The Clara Bridges 90+ banquet is held yearly at the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. It honors those who have the strength and courage to live to 90 years of age or more. Who was Clara Bridges?. In 2005 the Morning Chapel Baptist Church decided that they wanted to...
The East Texas State Fair livestock show is bigger than ever
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s opening day of the East Texas State Fair and yearly livestock show. For some the fair is about the food or attractions for others it’s a time to show off their hard work. For 14-year-old Brooklin Logan and 10-year-old Gracie Soel from Rusk County, showing livestock is their passion. “I […]
Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
KLTV
East Texas medical clinic is ‘closing the gap,’ offering low-cost health care
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Community Clinic (ETCC) is expanding options for low-cost health care. The ETCC is a non-profit community clinic with locations in Athens and Gun Barrel City. According to the website, “East Texas Community Clinic provides comprehensive primary care and preventive care, including...
KLTV
Car runs into garage of Tyler house
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview
The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
Meal-A-Day In Desperate Need Of Volunteers To Keep The Program Operating Monday-Friday
The Meal-A-Day program is still in desperate need of weekly volunteer cooks for Wednesdays and Thursdays, program coordinators reported. Two cooks who can commit to coming each week at 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. are needed on Wednesday and two on Thursday as well. Volunteers who can donate time...
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
East Texas State Fair opens for 106th year
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday afternoon, kicking off with Senior day featuring free admission for those 60 years and older. Visitors can look forward to the return of familiar favorites such as food row, carnival rides, art shows, livestock competitions, and more. East...
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
KLTV
WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
Want A Gold Medal Dog? Leo Carries His Around All Day Long
In competition and the Olympics, it's all about being first and attaining that gold medal status. Well, Leo doesn't have to put in that much effort to be a gold medal winner every day of his life thanks to his golden coat!. In a world where everyone loves a winner,...
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardener Association, and Gregg County Ag Agent Shaniqua Davis about the Master Gardener Plant Sale at the Longview Arboretum. The sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
East Texas State Fair returns this year
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
KLTV
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
