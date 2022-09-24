Effective: 2022-09-26 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings In Effect For Southwest Florida** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Collier and Mainland Monroe - A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Far South Miami-Dade * STORM INFORMATION: - About 350 miles south-southwest of Naples FL or about 340 miles south-southwest of Marco Island FL - 21.3N 83.4W - Storm Intensity 105 mph - Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen into a major hurricane as it approaches western Cuba and enters the Gulf of Mexico tonight into early Tuesday morning. While a direct landfall to South Florida is unlikely at this time, hazardous conditions will extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be anticipated for South Florida: * Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall associated with rainbands may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals may range 4 to 8 inches through Thursday with locally higher totals possible. Flash flooding will be possible in this environment. * Peak storm surge values of 3 to 5 feet are possible ranging from the Southwest Florida coast down towards the coast of Flamingo and far southern peninsula. The primary threat window is between Tuesday night and Wednesday night. This could lead to significant and life-threatening storm surge flooding. * Tornadoes may be embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system. Main concern is tonight through Wednesday evening. * Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected, as a high risk for rip currents is in effect across all South Florida beaches. Dangerous surf conditions are expected along the Gulf coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts primarily across portions of Southwest Florida from Mainland Monroe county to Glades county. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the rest of South Florida. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across the Southwest Florida coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the coast of Florida Bay. Minor tidal flooding is also possible in vulnerable locations along the southeastern coast of South Florida. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across South Florida. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

