MOSCOW (AP) — More than a dozen people wounded in a school shooting in central Russia will be medevaced to Moscow for further treatment, authorities said Tuesday, a day after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 24 others. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that a medical evacuation is planned for 15 of the injured, including 13 children and two adults. He said three of them are in critical condition. The shooting in Monday took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region, and was one of the deadliest school shootings in Russia. The gunman, a 34-year-old graduate of the school, killed himself after the shooting. School shootings aren’t common in Russia, but have become more frequent in recent years.

