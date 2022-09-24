ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The latest on the Russia-Ukraine War: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine ___ Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta says the network created more than 60 websites that mimicked legitimate news organizations but parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine.
POLITICS
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

U.S. approves 50 states' EV charging plans

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Tuesday it has approved the electric vehicle charging station plans for all 50 states, Washington and Puerto Rico covering about 75,000 miles (120,700 kms) of highways.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia to transfer wounded in school shooting to Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — More than a dozen people wounded in a school shooting in central Russia will be medevaced to Moscow for further treatment, authorities said Tuesday, a day after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 24 others. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that a medical evacuation is planned for 15 of the injured, including 13 children and two adults. He said three of them are in critical condition. The shooting in Monday took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region, and was one of the deadliest school shootings in Russia. The gunman, a 34-year-old graduate of the school, killed himself after the shooting. School shootings aren’t common in Russia, but have become more frequent in recent years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
