Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
KUTV
Safety remains main priority after two guns confiscated at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After police confiscated two guns at Highland High School on Monday, safety is top of mind for parents. The Salt Lake City School District said it will have heightened safety measures in place for the time being, and counselors are in place for students following the incident.
KUTV
3 free, fun family activities in Tooele County
KUTV — Enjoy free and fun activities for the whole family in Tooele, County!. Sarah shared three adventures with Kari. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2...
Wildlife crossings can save money by preventing car crashes, study finds
It turns out helping wildlife cross the road is good for more than the animals. It also saves money — and potentially lives — by helping prevent car crashes, new evidence suggests. Driving the news: Building highway crossings for wildlife appears to significantly reduce the number of collisions...
