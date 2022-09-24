ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record

De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Lytle, TX
City
Dilley, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Sinton, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Luling, TX
City
Canyon Lake, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Taft, TX
City
Pearsall, TX
City
Hondo, TX
City
Poteet, TX
City
Llano, TX
City
Poth, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pleasanton, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Marble Falls, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Salado, TX
City
Judson, TX
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Boerne, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109

SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
news4sanantonio.com

The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th

SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Southside High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Burbank#Falfurrias#Tmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy