Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
texashsfootball.com
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record
De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
KENS 5
UTSA knocks off Texas Southern 52-24 in historic win at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio got back in front of their home crowd and back to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome, and made some history in the process. UTSA is now 2-2 on...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
KENS 5
Meet Favor’s New Chief Taco Officer, San Antonio’s Chris Flores
SAN ANTONIO — As far as dream job’s go, Chris Flores may just have us all beat. In July, the Texas-based delivery company Favor announced they hired the San Antonio native as their first-ever “Chief Taco Officer.”. The job is just as savory as it sounds. “As...
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
news4sanantonio.com
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
news4sanantonio.com
The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th
SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Fall weather finally rolls into San Antonio this week, NWS says
Humidity will drop as well, NWS says
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
KSAT 12
Welcomed Changes: Monday’s cold front sends more comfortable weather into South Central Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The first official weekend of fall didn’t feel much like it, with muggy mornings leading in hot and humid afternoons. A “cold” front will aim to change that this week, as drier air arrives and filters a little taste of fall into South Central Texas.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAPD to meet with area school districts to discuss protocol after Jefferson HS incident
SAN ANTONIO — Within two minutes of getting the call, San Antonio police responded to a lockdown at Jefferson High School. After clearing the school by searching every room Tuesday afternoon, SAPD and San Antonio Independent School District police dealt with parents who rushed to the school to get their children.
news4sanantonio.com
'Blue Star' kicked off with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help military families
SAN ANTONIO - Making a new place your home is the goal of the annual launch of Blue Star welcome week. The event kicked off this morning with Mayor Nirenberg and the office of military and veteran affairs,. "The research also shows that 30% of active-duty respondents feel a sense...
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
