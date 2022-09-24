'It's a sad reason' : Animal activists holding candlelight vigil for puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage

Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Federal inmate injured during fight at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont Monday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont was sent to a Southeast Texas hospital after being injured Monday morning during a fight. Two inmates at the high security prison on the southern edge of Beaumont were involved in a fight at about 8:40 a.m. according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
kjas.com
Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
Orange Leader
Authorities identify Orange woman killed in Monday traffic crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
fox4beaumont.com
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
Orange County Blue Santa Program applications will soon be available at sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is ready to shop for families that need them. Orange County residents will soon be able to apply for the annual Blue Santa Program. “It's that time of year again,” a sheriff's office representative said. “Please come in and get...
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
Kountze suspect facing murder charge after admitting to killing 64-year-old man and leaving his body in wooded area, investigators say
KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kountze man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing 64-year-old man was found Thursday night. (Editor's note: The above video is from a September 22, 2022 newscast) The family of Roy Dean Willman reported him missing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022....
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
Port Arthur News
Officer describes tense moments talking man off edge of bridge
VIDOR — Police Officer Brittany Haley doesn’t remember the exact words she said to a man threatening to jump from an overpass as he experienced a mental crisis. The 20-year-old man had put both legs over the rail and was holding on by his forearms when he closed his eyes and began a countdown.
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021. Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found. On October 15, 2021, Beaumont...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
KFDM-TV
Remembering Shyne' Holden: "She lit up a room with her smile and made everyone happy"
PORT ARTHUR — While the search is on for two gunmen linked to a murder, the young victim's mother is sharing her pain and memories with KFDM/Fox 4. She says 32-year-old Shyne' Holden was taken away from her family when she had so much to live for. Her mother...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
