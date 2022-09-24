'It's a sad reason' : Animal activists holding candlelight vigil for puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.

ORANGE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO