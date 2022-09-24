Read full article on original website
Serious injury crash cleared at Dodson Road in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A crash at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest in Grant County is now cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt. Authorities are on the scene removing the impacted...
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is responding to a serious injury collision on Dodson Road South at Road 12-Southwest. GCSO said to expect possible traffic detours. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back...
FOX 28 Spokane
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the...
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
ncwlife.com
Four people hospitalized after crash involving two cars, two motorcycles
Four people were hospitalized following an accident involving two cars and two motorcycles Saturday afternoon in the Tumwater Canyon. According to the Washington State Patrol, just before 4:30 p.m. a 2020 Chevy Equinox was travelling eastbound near the Alps Candy Store when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound Toyota.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
nbcrightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/26/22 6 a.m. Around 7 p.m. Sunday night Kennewick Police responded to reports of a driver travelling at excessive speeds and passing cars. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the driver hit several parked cars before crashing near S. Garfield and S. Fruitland. The driver, a...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
kpq.com
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires
Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
ifiberone.com
Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation
CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
ncwlife.com
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting
CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
