Grant County, WA

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is responding to a serious injury collision on Dodson Road South at Road 12-Southwest. GCSO said to expect possible traffic detours. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back...
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave

PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
Four people hospitalized after crash involving two cars, two motorcycles

Four people were hospitalized following an accident involving two cars and two motorcycles Saturday afternoon in the Tumwater Canyon. According to the Washington State Patrol, just before 4:30 p.m. a 2020 Chevy Equinox was travelling eastbound near the Alps Candy Store when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound Toyota.
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
More Smoke Expected for NCW from Lake Wenatchee Fires

Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak Fires near Lake Wenatchee is expected to continue having an impact on local air qualities over the next seven to ten days. Public Information Officer, Heather Appelhof, says the fire’s growth has been slowing but it’s still had enough available fuels to produce plenty of smoke.
Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Deputies: Baseball bat attack preceded fatal Cashmere shooting

CASHMERE — A 22-year-old Cashmere man was shot to death late Friday at a bank parking lot in the heart of the city’s downtown. Arrest affidavits filed by deputies in Chelan County Superior Court allege Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, fatally shot fellow Cashmere resident Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo as the victim confronted Torres and his associates with a baseball bat about 11 p.m.
