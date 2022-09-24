PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO