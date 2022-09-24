Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Part of Historic Columbia River Highway to close for landslide repairs
A stretch of Highway 30 will be closed part of this week, so crews can repair the areas damaged by landslides in 2021.
987thebull.com
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Two To The Hospital
Portland, ORE — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a tree in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. Officers from the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, say the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into delivery van in Salem
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a delivery van in Salem.
Crash shuts down I-84 westbound lanes
Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 has been shut down after a crash at mile post 12 and 162nd Avenue in Gresham on Friday.
KXL
Man Dead From Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Martese Oliver, a resident of Washington. This is the 69th...
Two hospitalized after NE Portland crash Saturday morning
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.
kptv.com
1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after home in Vancouver caught fire early Monday morning. Vancouver Fire said crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Northeast 39th Court just before 3:30 a.m. Nearly 30 fire personnel responded to the scene and found flames and smoke showing in a one story home.
Interstate 84: How to get around the closure
From Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 construction on Interstate 84 will be disrupting the traffic flow.
kptv.com
Cornelius man dead after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 219
YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old Cornelius man is dead after a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a van on Highway 219, according to the Oregon State Police. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the scene near milepost 16. Rylie Carlberg was traveling south on 219 when...
KATU.com
2-Alarm apartment fire in Beaverton brings multi-agency response
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters and investigators responded to a two-alarm fire in Beaverton, near Hwy 217 and Allen Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says a vehicle caught fire and extended to the corner of the building at the Royal Crest Apartments. A KATU photojournalist sent back...
1 injured, 4 displaced in early morning Vancouver fire
Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday that ignited at a Vancouver home.
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
KXL
A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night
Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
kptv.com
Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.
kptv.com
PGE funds two electric school buses for Tigard-Tualatin School District
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard-Tualatin School District may soon have electric school buses after being selected by Portland General Electric for the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund. In an announcement made Monday, the school district said the funds will cover the purchase of two electric school buses, as...
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
