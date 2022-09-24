Read full article on original website
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
28 of the Tri-Cities region’s top offenders arrested through joint policing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through a collaborative effort between regional law enforcement agencies, 28 of the most frequent and infamous offenders in the Tri-Cities area have been arrested and charged with crimes. According to an announcement made by the Kennewick Police Department, they teamed up with the Richland Police Department...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
Walla Walla priest competing on Jeopardy tonight
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Priest from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla will compete on the September, 26, episode of Jeopardy. David Sibley, 37, originally from South Carolina is a lifelong Jeopardy fan. Sibley told the Episcopal News Service that he would "yell answers at the screen" as a child.
Three WA road projects begin today
Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
Kennewick police host first-ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is hosting its first ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop on Saturday, September 24 to meet with and talk to community members. You can see officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ask questions, ask for help, chat or simply enjoy the free cookies and coffee.
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
Construction to begin on making plaza permanent
WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
