Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla priest competing on Jeopardy tonight

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Priest from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla will compete on the September, 26, episode of Jeopardy. David Sibley, 37, originally from South Carolina is a lifelong Jeopardy fan. Sibley told the Episcopal News Service that he would "yell answers at the screen" as a child.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three WA road projects begin today

Drivers need to plan for added travel time as three road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla County. In Pasco, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will inspect the overpass this week on US 395 near Lewis Street. WSDOT will close a lane on southbound US 395 as well as the southbound on-ramp at Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Thursday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will close a lane on northbound US 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police host first-ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is hosting its first ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop on Saturday, September 24 to meet with and talk to community members. You can see officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ask questions, ask for help, chat or simply enjoy the free cookies and coffee.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
PROSSER, WA
KEPR

Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop

Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
TRI-CITIES, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Construction to begin on making plaza permanent

WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave

PASCO, Wash. - Traffic headed north on 20th Ave is blocked while the Pasco Police Department investigates a crash. A motorcycle versus vehicle collision happened around 20th and Argent Road on September 26. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to PPD. Their current condition is...
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot

A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...

