ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

This week started sunny but will end soggy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week is off to a dry start. Showers will confined to areas over and near the mountains through Wednesday, but a bigger rain maker will arrive late this week. This evening will be mostly clear. Showers blowing north off of the San Juans...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

A new system possible later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Water outage on Victoria Drive

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A water line on Victoria Drive in Palisade collapsed midafternoon today on September 26, 2022. Residents may experience no water until approximately 7 p.m. this evening. Anyone with questions or those who have lost water and live on Victoria Drive may call Town Hall at (970)...
PALISADE, CO
nbc11news.com

Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Montrose, CO
nbc11news.com

State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Visit Grand Junction (Visit GJ), the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference. The award is given annually to recognize a Colorado organization that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Data!. Data is a two-year-old male cattle dog mix. Data is a little shy in new surroundings at first but once he’s comfortable he really opens up and is a loving dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would even make a great family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
FRUITA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest#The Western Slope
nbc11news.com

45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc11news.com

Canine Companion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Funding athletic scholarships at C-M-U

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s no secret that college tuition has skyrocketed. In fact, over the past sixty years, college tuition has gone up more than 50%. Now, Colorado Mesa University wants to give their athletes a little ease on their wallets. Bryan Rooks, Senior Director of Athletic...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy