Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
This week started sunny but will end soggy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week is off to a dry start. Showers will confined to areas over and near the mountains through Wednesday, but a bigger rain maker will arrive late this week. This evening will be mostly clear. Showers blowing north off of the San Juans...
nbc11news.com
A new system possible later this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
nbc11news.com
Water outage on Victoria Drive
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A water line on Victoria Drive in Palisade collapsed midafternoon today on September 26, 2022. Residents may experience no water until approximately 7 p.m. this evening. Anyone with questions or those who have lost water and live on Victoria Drive may call Town Hall at (970)...
nbc11news.com
Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
State Tourism Award given to Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Visit Grand Junction (Visit GJ), the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference. The award is given annually to recognize a Colorado organization that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Data!. Data is a two-year-old male cattle dog mix. Data is a little shy in new surroundings at first but once he’s comfortable he really opens up and is a loving dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would even make a great family dog.
nbc11news.com
Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
nbc11news.com
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
Canine Companion
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
nbc11news.com
Funding athletic scholarships at C-M-U
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s no secret that college tuition has skyrocketed. In fact, over the past sixty years, college tuition has gone up more than 50%. Now, Colorado Mesa University wants to give their athletes a little ease on their wallets. Bryan Rooks, Senior Director of Athletic...
KKTV
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man shot, sent to Grand Junction for medical treatment after Rifle police respond to disturbance
A Rifle man was taken to Grand Junction for medical treatment after he was shot by officers responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Munro Avenue early Saturday morning, Police Chief Deb Funston said. Funston said the disturbance was caused by some type of an argument taking place...
Comments / 0