One dead in Luzerne County standoff
A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
Teen fatally shot, found dead near park in Allentown, Pennsylvania
The teen was found dead by Stevens Park, near Sixth and Tilghman streets, just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Man facing forgery charges in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
2 NJ men arrested after trying to break into car, fleeing in stolen vehicle
Two New Jersey men were arrested after getting caught attempting to break into a car while using another vehicle they stole earlier in the day, authorities said.
State Police: Man impersonated officer
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man from Snyder County is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer. Investigators say earlier this month, 29-year-old Nikolas Bolig claimed to be a state trooper and stopped two people outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove. Bolig allegedly searched one person and a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Allentown shooting victim as 15-year-old William Allen High School student
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A William Allen High School student was shot and killed near a park in Allentown on Sunday afternoon. Treshawn Tracy, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Tilghman streets, near Stevens Park, said the Lehigh County coroner on Monday.
Deadly blaze in Scranton under investigation
Investigators are still looking for a cause of a deadly weekend fire in Scranton. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home on the city's West Side when they arrived. The body of a man identified as Guy Macciocco was found after the fire was out. His death was ruled accidental by the Lackawanna County Coroner.
Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police
A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Man wanted for robbing two banks
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County continue to search for a bank robbery suspect. Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect Monday. Investigators say the man entered the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater on Friday and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the place.
Police: Cell phone used to beat man over head
Bradford County, Pa. — A man was struck in the head three times with his cell phone during a fight with his girlfriend, police said. Mina A. Blair, 51, of Cross Fork admitted to the assault, which left visible marks on the head of the accuser, Trooper Dane Smith said. Photos were taken of the injuries on the night of the Sept. 19 incident. Blair was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault and harassment for the alleged attack. Blair is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Judge Fred Wheaton. Docket sheet
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Police search for suspect in Sunbury bar shooting
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury police are looking for a man they say is involved in a bar shooting that left one man dead. According to the Sunbury Police Department, on Sunday, September 25, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the Laughter’s Bar in the 100 block of South Third […]
Man accused of impersonating state trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township. […]
Search underway for shooter in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
