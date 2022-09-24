Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
This week started sunny but will end soggy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our new week is off to a dry start. Showers will confined to areas over and near the mountains through Wednesday, but a bigger rain maker will arrive late this week. This evening will be mostly clear. Showers blowing north off of the San Juans...
KJCT8
A new system possible later this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
KJCT8
Fruita celebrates 107th Fall Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita has been celebrating their Fall Festival for 107 years. The event lasted Friday, September 23, through Saturday, September 24, 2022. The festival featured a variety of events both days including a beer garden, a corn hole contest, and a baking and canning contest. Additional events include local vendors, food, and two stages for live music.
KJCT8
Vega State Park boat ramp closed for the season
COLLBRAN, Colo. (KJCT) - Water levels have been declining for the last few months, prompting the anticipated closure of the Vega State Park Island boat ramp. Although the closure began yesterday, September 25, 2022, hand launched vessels will still be allowed until October 31, when the lake closes to all boating for the season. Boaters are encouraged to call the park’s visitor center before heading to the park for current conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
2nd Annual Palisade Art Festival
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend, the 2nd Annual Palisade Festival featured artists from across the country that showcased their original works of art from paintings, wood, glass, jewelry, and more. Alicia Marshall, an artist from Littleton, Colorado, shared her fiber paintings. “When I learned how to felt it became...
KJCT8
Canine Companion
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.
KJCT8
Chain law season swiftly approaching
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial...
KJCT8
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without prevention or cure. On Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association, along with the community, assembled for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” to raise funds to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
Funding athletic scholarships at C-M-U
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s no secret that college tuition has skyrocketed. In fact, over the past sixty years, college tuition has gone up more than 50%. Now, Colorado Mesa University wants to give their athletes a little ease on their wallets. Bryan Rooks, Senior Director of Athletic...
Comments / 0