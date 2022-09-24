Kanye West says he wants to open a Yeezy store in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Kanye West says he is interested in opening a Yeezy store in Atlanta.

The rapper just recently separated from popular clothing retailer The GAP with claims that the company breached its contract to sell Yeezy GAP.

“I signed with both Adidas and GAP because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores, which neither company has done,” West said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“Simply put...while we share a vision, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” GAP brand president and CEO Mark Breitbard told the Wall Street Journal.

Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in August that West was probably the most important partner the company had, according to the Wall Street Journal. Adidas is trying to find a path toward continuing the partnership, the paper reported.

In the post, West said he wants to open Yeezy stores worldwide, starting in Atlanta.

“I’ll buy the land and or building, then we’re gonna open up in every state and internationally,” West said in the post.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” West said he still plans on moving forward with a fashion show on Oct. 3 that was planned in conjunction with GAP.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Good Morning America contributed to this article.

