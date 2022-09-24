Read full article on original website
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
More Minnesota police, first responders seeking mental health help from local organization
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Monday was National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day, a day to remember law enforcement who died by suicide and raise awareness of the mental health challenges they face on the job. Since 2020, the Invisible Wounds Project has steadily received more and more calls...
Woman missing after reportedly being shot in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help finding a victim who has been missing since she was reportedly shot Monday morning. In a news release, police said officers responded to a shots fired call on Fellows Lane in St. Paul at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26. Authorities say a 911 caller reported they heard 5-6 gunshots outside their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
St. Paul teens face torture charges after 2 children had cigarette burns, extensive bruising
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. Two 19-year-olds face felony charges of child torture in what a doctor described as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in decades, a set of charges detail. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, and Jamie Rae...
'Somali Stories' encourages children of Somali heritage to learn language
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's story time at the Burnhaven Library in Burnsville. Toddlers from all over the Twin Cities are gathered to hear some children's stories, as they've never heard them before. "Just hearing their heritage language gets them super excited. It just brings me lots of joy,"...
Missing St. Paul shooting victim found alive in Cottage Grove
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a young woman reported missing after a shooting Monday morning has been found alive in Cottage Grove. According to officers, the 18-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to her leg. She is being transported to the hospital for treatment but officers say she is expected to survive her injuries.
Minnesotans in Puerto Rico worry Hurricane Fiona, seek help and support
(FOX 9) - For Cesar Guzman, seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico brings back painful memories of Hurricane Maria five years ago, only this time, for his grandparents, the damage is even worse. "It's sadness. Helplessness. I felt broken because I knew they took pride in...
15-year-old boy arrested after stolen SUV crash in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody Monday after a stolen car chase ended with a crash caught on traffic cameras in St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started Monday morning when a Plymouth man reported his black 2018 BMW had been stolen overnight.
Minnesota prepares for a cool down, just as heating costs are expected to skyrocket
(FOX 9) - Heating costs are expected to skyrocket this winter, just as extra federal relief dollars expire and inflation continues. Minnesota heating assistance programs are preparing for an influx of applications, as the cost of natural gas is expected to skyrocket for the second year in a row. Some estimates have natural gas prices rising around 35 percent this winter.
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
