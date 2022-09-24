(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.

