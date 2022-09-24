Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.

