Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
No more malasada puffs at Leonard’s Bakery (for now)
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard's Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
midpac.edu
One School, the Mid-Pacific Way
Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.
Ka Makana Ali‘i hosts food drive
Ka Makana Ali‘i is hosting a food drive today to help fight hunger in the community today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
the university of hawai'i system
Native Hawaiian
September is Hawaiian History month, and JABSOM has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition to produce a vessel for education about Hawai’i’s history and culture that offers a vivid spectrum of programs to celebrate Native Hawaiian history. One week is traditionally dedicated to health. “If you’re talking about the Hawaiian community, and where we were […]
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out in Honolulu
September 26 is observed as national dumpling day!
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
honolulumagazine.com
Mam’s Tuck Shop Brings Savory Hand-Sized Meat Pies to Ala Moana
When ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace shut its doors five months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether and where many of its vendors would eventually reopen. For fans of Mam’s Tuck Shop—formerly known as Mam’s Meat Pies—trepidation about the future of what was then O‘ahu’s only New Zealand-style handheld pie shop was real. Last weekend, after months as an online business, Mam’s reopened in its own brick-and-mortar shop not far from its previous location. I see you, minced meat pie!
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Popping: Sooper Secret Izakaya Has Tuesday Lunch Specials at ‘Ili‘ili
To fans who mourned the closure of Sooper Secret Izakaya in August, and those who never got the chance to go: The James Beard Award nominee has resurfaced with weekly lunch pop-ups out of ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry in Mō‘ili‘ili. After selling out of his cheese-stuffed chicken tsukune katsu sandwiches in his first outing last week, Ricky Goings has decided to resurface every Tuesday with one or two lunch specials.
Ala Moana Center hosts job fair
The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
Review: United Airlines 777-300ER Business Class Honolulu – Chicago
After a lovely flight to Honolulu, it was time to head back…this time on a United Airlines 777-300ER in business class. The flight was even lovelier due to one amazing flight attendant and I slept soundly for six hours between a hearty dinner and breakfast. United Airlines 777-300ER Business...
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WWII Nisei soldiers honored in special Punchbowl ceremony
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 29, 1943, Sgt. Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion died near Salerno, Italy. He was the first American of Japanese ancestry killed in combat in World War II. To mark that milestone, the Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosts a Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Iconic Aloha Festivals parade on its way to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals 74th Annual Floral Parade will be bringing a line of elaborate floats, traditional pa’u riders, local marching bands and much more. This year’s theme “Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land,” and Aloha Festival’s said there will be float designs, decorated vehicles and parade participants recognizing the collective kuleana, or responsibility, […]
Comments / 0