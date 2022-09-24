Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
Related
Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak
John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
Cape May County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Middle Township stays perfect
Steven Berrodin scored the only goal of the game in the first half off an assist from Tommy Shagren as Middle Township remained undefeated with a 1-0 win at Buena. Devon Bock stopped all six shots he faced to earn the shutout and help Middle Township improve to 8-0. Geoff...
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Brick Township, Red Bank Regional win
Desirae Majett scored two goals to lead Brick Township past Long Branch 6-0 in Long Branch. Brick Township (1-6) jumped ahead early with four goals in the first half before netting two more in the second. Erika Pokorny also had a goal and two assists. A’layah Vincent finished with 10...
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Our Lady of Mercy, West Deptford among winners
Carley Volkmann scored four goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy past Woodstown 5-0 in Newfield. Our Lady of Mercy (4-3-1) sported a 1-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with four scores. Savanna Fries also had a goal while Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Bridgeton over Penns Grove
Adelina Wilks scored five goals as Bridgeton took down Penns Grove 5-1 in Bridgeton. Emily Perez made 11 saves for Bridgeton (3-4) in net to make it difficult for Penns Grove (0-7). Ocean City 4, Millville 0. Ariel Dowe scored the lone goal for Penns Grove while Mariam Rodriguez-Balbuena was...
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean County field hockey for Sept. 26: Olivia Fraticelli sets record, No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro wins
Olivia Fraticelli made history for Toms River North as she broke the all-time Shore Conference scoring record in her team’s 6-0 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Fraticelli scored all six of her team’s goals as she sits atop the leaderboard with 166 goals and 43 assists for a total of 375 points in her career.
Gloucester County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Williamstown wins, Woodbury ties
Landon Eaton recorded two goals and an assist as Williamstown got a 4-0 victory over Cumberland in Williamstown. Williamstown (3-3-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Jalen Williams also had a goal and an assist while John Young scored one. Ryan...
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). Brick Township 6,...
Cumberland County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Millville takes down No. 9 St. Augustine
Matthew Sooy made 15 saves to keep St. Augustine, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, off the scoreboard during Milleville’s 1-0 victory in Millville. Shaun McCarthy scored a first half goal and that was all Millville (4-2) needed. Owen Gilson was credited with the assist. Mason Taylor made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Gabriella Szwed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in overtime to lift Delsea to a 1-0 victory over Woodstown in Franklinville. Jordyn Conrad assisted on the goal in support of Jordyn Rosenberg, who made two saves to earn the shutout for Delsea (6-2-1). Woodstown dropped to 3-2-1. Salem 6,...
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Camden County field hockey roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Flynn sparks Audubon
Ashley Flynn had a hand in all three goals, as she scored two and assisted on the other in Audubon’s 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in Audubon. Emily Bobo also scored and Maddy Kerns recorded an assist as Audubon evened its record at 3-3. Casey Green and Sienna Giannotti...
Salem County field hockey for Sept. 26: Bower leads Salem past Deptford
Marissa Bower had a team-high two goals and contributed an assist to lead Salem to a 6-0 victory over Deptord in Deptford. Abby Hempel and Rhionna Timmons added a goal and an assist apiece for Salem (4-3). Molly Vengenock and Samantha Dale also scored in the victory and Abby Boggs...
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0