Middle Township, NJ

NJ.com

Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak

John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by

Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

