Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Leaves turning with the season in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With cooler, Fall Weather on the way, leaves had begun to drop out of trees and leaf colors are changing. While it's not full Autumnal weather, the leaves will continue to change as is normal this time of year.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Will These Treasure Valley Homes Now Fit Your Budget?

As the search continues to find a home in the Treasure Valley, my wife and I are consistently searching through the internet to see what we can find. After moving from Lincoln, Nebraska to Boise we know that there's going to be some growing pains. Obviously two different markets when it comes to the prices of homes.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Amazing Things to Do and Explore With Idaho Kids and Families

Happy National Family Day. There are holidays for everything so why not one to celebrate all of the different ways, shapes and forms that families come in. National Today says, "At its core, the family is composed of biological relatives like parents, siblings, grandparents, and cousins, as well as spouses, children, and in-laws. The social relationships, expectations, and dynamics between these relatives vary by time and place. Because family is such an important structure for people around the world, it certainly makes sense to devote a day to appreciating and engaging with the important people in our lives."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Football: Thank You Hank For the Memories

It's not often that someone chooses to attend Boise State over such prominent Power Five programs. Hank Bachmeier chose Boise State because of his relationship with the coaches at the time and the reputation the Broncos had for developing players. That was Hank's dream that turned into a nightmare. Hank...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Garden City hosts new Flipside Fest

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Thousands are spending their weekend in Garden City for the first ever Flipside Fest, a new all-ages outdoor, neighborhood music festival from the creators of the Treefort Music Fest. The festival is bringing more than just music and murals to the town; it also is...
GARDEN CITY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Not Bad, But Not Great. Boise Made The List Of Best Coffee Cities.

Did Boise get snubbed? 2022's best coffee cities in America were released from Wallethub. According to Wallethub "to determine the best local coffee scenes in America, wallet, hub compare the 100th largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee, shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee".
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food

There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

