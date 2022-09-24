Read full article on original website
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Somerset County girls soccer roundup: Immaculate tops Ridge
Isabelle Bariso and Kezia Wong netted one goal each for Immaculata in its 2-1 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Devin Reeves and Isabella Moro recorded assists on the two goals. Katie Keefe scored Ridge’s lone goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Ocean County field hockey for Sept. 26: Olivia Fraticelli sets record, No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro wins
Olivia Fraticelli made history for Toms River North as she broke the all-time Shore Conference scoring record in her team’s 6-0 victory over Toms River South in Toms River. Fraticelli scored all six of her team’s goals as she sits atop the leaderboard with 166 goals and 43 assists for a total of 375 points in her career.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
Burlington co. girls field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp, Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: No. 5 Delbarton at Roxbury, Sept. 26, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Wood-Ridge, North Arlington roll to victory
Fiona Helly scored four goals to lead Wood-Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Harrison in Wood-Ridge. Mairead Helly scored the fifth goal for Wood-Ridge (4-3). Lia Russo logged two assists while Isabella Drotos also dished out an assist. Harrison fell to 1-4 following the loss. North Arlington 8, Midland Park...
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). Brick Township 6,...
Passaic County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Manchester Regional prevails
Robinson Santos made six saves as Manchester Regional pulled away from Secaucus during a 5-1 victory in Haledon. Matias Moran Lara and Ricardo Avila finished with one goal and one assist each to lead Manchester Regional (3-3) offensively. Jacob Yearty scored the lone goal of the contest for Secaucus (2-5)....
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Brick Township, Red Bank Regional win
Desirae Majett scored two goals to lead Brick Township past Long Branch 6-0 in Long Branch. Brick Township (1-6) jumped ahead early with four goals in the first half before netting two more in the second. Erika Pokorny also had a goal and two assists. A’layah Vincent finished with 10...
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Middlesex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Middlesex wins, South River still unbeaten
Senior Kelvin Gonzalez scored 1:30 into the second overtime off a pass from senior Erick Ramos to lift Piscataway Magnet to a 1-0 win over Edison Magnet in Piscataway. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios finished with two saves for Piscataway Magnet (6-2), which has won three of its last four matches and earned its fourth shutout of the season.
Hudson County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Memorial, Bayonne among winners
Jesus Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 36th minute of the second half for Memorial in its 1-0 win over Ferris in Jersey City. Pedro Romano made five saves in the shutout. Bayonne 3, Snyder 0. Jaiden Garcia scored the first two goals of the game assisted by Jose...
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
