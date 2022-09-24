Read full article on original website
Related
Topeka home turned work of art for sale
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more. The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes […]
KVOE
Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter announce major change during third annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Spaying, neutering, and general medical care for your pets is important. The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, or FEAS, conveyed this message through their third annual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was previously hosted as a sit-in dinner, but transitioned into...
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
Topeka snow plow looks for new name, here’s how you can help
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows. According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows: One entry per adult or child Entries must […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
House explosion leaves man in critical condition
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man has been flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center after a home explosion near Carbondale. The victim has been identified as Timothy L. Howey. The house was destroyed and in flames when Osage County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 11000 block of South Indian Hills Road just […]
KCTV 5
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,000 bracelet from a Manhattan woman. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery. When...
WIBW
Man in critical condition after home explosion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing bull, owner found
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The owner of the wandering bull who escaped his home pasture in Lyon County has been found. Friday morning the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media looking for the owner of the bull. “We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on […]
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
Comments / 0