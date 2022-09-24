ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

By Keith Lopez
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMwVi_0i88kjVk00

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday.

Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez has more on this story in the video player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in Long Island house fire: officials

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday morning, authorities said. Two men also suffered injuries. A home on Front Street in Hempstead was fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Old Bethpage, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
Old Bethpage, NY
Government
City
Bethpage, NY
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
PIX11

Migrant relief center under construction in Orchard Beach

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx (PIX11) — Contractors began setting up New York City’s first Emergency Migrant Relief Center Monday morning in the parking lot of Orchard Beach. PIX11 News was first on the scene as workers began driving piles with sledgehammers and jackhammers for semi-permanent tent structures. Others blocked off the area, about the size […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
BRONX, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
OSSINING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Mass#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

NWS: Tornado touched down on Long Island during storms

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down on Long Island early Monday during a violent thunderstorm that brought down power lines and hundreds of trees.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the treacherous weather first burst on a West Islip neighborhood before traveling across Suffolk County."Our bedroom is right there, and at 10:30, we heard this roaring sound. It sounded like a jet engine or a train going by for about 15 seconds, then an explosion," West Islip homeowner Rick Jacoby said.Rick and Regina Jacoby and their neighbors were plunged into darkness as power...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Port Washington PD Message Board and Speed Trailer Arrives

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove) recently visited the Port Washington Police Department to see the Department’s new message board and speed trailer in action. Purchased with a $16,809 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant secured by Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, the device notifies drivers when they are speeding and remind residents of upcoming events that will impact local traffic.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown

A frothy finder’s fee has a Long Island farmer going scorched earth on Jamestown Properties. Kerber’s Farm owner Nick Voulgaris is suing Jamestown and its president, Michael Phillips, claiming they failed to pay the farmer after he tipped them off on two buildings for sale in the West Village, the Commercial Observer reported. Voulgaris is seeking either the $1.6 million fee he feels he’s owed, or a 10 percent ownership interest in the buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy