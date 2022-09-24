ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Beer could soon be in short supply across the US and here's why

By Mark Menard
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhDWO_0i88kbRw00

As if there hasn’t been enough shortages since the start of the pandemic in 2020, reports now say that the nation needs to brace for another one, only this one isn’t related to any worker holdouts or supply chain challenges.

In the wake of the contamination of a natural carbon dioxide reservoir in Mississippi by an extinct underground volcano, breweries could find themselves with a lack of necessary materials to create their chief export.

We could be headed for a beer shortage.

“It's certainly something we're keeping close attention to," said Aeronaut Brewing Company CEO Ronn Friedlander, who is sounding the warning bells.
"We have to figure out some way to continue to source CO2 and, for now, we're actually just staying ahead of it, but it's certainly a big concern for us.”

Friedlander said the current carbon dioxide crisis could lead to two unwanted outcomes: smaller selection and higher prices.

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option

One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
ECONOMY
DoYouRemember?

Technology From The 1970s Energy Crisis Is Returning To American Households

The 1970s were marked by periods of instability that led to an energy crisis that impacted Americans from all walks of life. The rippling effects saw citizens secure gas and sources of energy whenever they could and that made heat pumps particularly desirable in households around the country. Once the crisis ended, their popularity diminished. Now, it’s on the rise again.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
marketplace.org

U.S. oil reserve tumbles to lowest level in 4 decades

After about 100 days of slow retreat, gasoline prices are going the wrong way again. AAA’s national average price for a gallon of gas ticked up Wednesday, then again Thursday. Back in March, President Joe Biden authorized the release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to boost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

What To Know About Digging a Well

If you’re thinking about DIYing a new well for your household, you probably shouldn’t. Most wells, like the one on our property, are between 50 and several hundred feet deep, and digging to that depth by hand is out of the question. Whether you’re contemplating a new well...
INDUSTRY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy