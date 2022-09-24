Read full article on original website
Former Fort Hood sergeant sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl distribution
Court documents said between May and July 2021, Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopeza sold over 3,000 tablets of fentanyl to undercover officers in and around the Austin area.
Kyle PD warns emojis on social media being used to buy, sell fentanyl
The Kyle Police Chief said emojis and code names on social media are used to distribute lethal drugs in the area.
Thousands of dollars raised for family of APD officer
Austin Cops for Charities, a nonprofit, is hosting a fundraiser for Austin police officer Tony Martin. So far, they had raised $15,000 for his family.
Police investigating aggravated assault are looking for more eyewitnesses
Police investigating an aggravated assault need help locating any potential eyewitnesses to help in the prosecution of this case. The Round Rock Police are investigating an aggravated assault occurring on Sept. 4 near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. They have identified the involved parties, but still need help locating any potential eyewitnesses to help in this case.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: 'There's a lack of value for life... no fear of consequences'
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
Man indicted on capital murder charge could spend 5 years in prison for killing Round Rock father
AUSTIN, Texas - A man indicted on a capital murder charge could spend five years in prison. The charge will likely be dropped to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal. Anthony Davis is one of two men charged with killing Christopher Branham, 26, on June 24, 2020. The Round Rock father of two was beaten unconscious and robbed in a recorded mob-style attack at the La Quinta Hotel on Parker Drive.
Six guns found at Austin Bergstrom-International Airport TSA checkpoints within a week
AUSTIN, Texas — Within a week, TSA officers at Austin's airport helped find six guns in carry-on luggage at security checkpoints. The total number of guns found so far this year, 114, has already surpassed all of last year's 110. "We see it all ... not only guns but...
Vista Ridge student faces felony charge after fabricating threat, warrant says
A 17 year old is facing a felony charge of false alarm or report after a fake threat was made against Vista Ridge High School, according to an affidavit.
Southeast Austin neighborhood calls for help following recent string of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun violence has filled the streets in one Southeast Austin neighborhood. Bullet holes can be seen in almost every other house. Bullets holes, not one or two, but hundreds can be seen in several houses in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen
About 20 migrants were detained and processed by immigration authorities Friday on a flight that was due to leave for Killeen, according to a source familiar with the incident. Border Patrol agents and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen inspecting a private plane Friday morning at...
Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
