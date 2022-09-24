ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will Wilson turn this season’s rough start around?

By Dave Althouse
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — For the second time this season, the Denver Broncos will face an opponent in primetime. The Broncos can only hope that this time around the spotlight isn’t too bright.

That starts with rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose coaching decisions have appalled Broncos Country. From the 64-yard missed field goal in the loss in Seattle to time mismanagement and play-calling blunders against the Houston Texans.

To his credit, Hackett has vowed to clean things up this week against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Wilson: Broncos’ biggest place for improvement is penalties

“I’ve never seen it like this,” former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley said . “A lot of this stuff is high school, it’s ‘Pop Warner-ish.’ I mean, you just can’t keep making these mistakes. This is the NFL and you only got 17 weeks and [so far it’s] been a disaster. You can’t keep making these mistakes.”

But with a 1-1 record this season, the sky isn’t completely falling down upon Mile High.

‘I’m doing every single thing I can,’ Hackett says about coaching challenges

“I am really surprised how they have thrown the ball so far,” Stokley said of the Broncos being ranked seventh in total offense . “We’ve talked about all of the negatives, but there are a lot of positives to take away from the running game and defense.”

On the injury front, the news isn’t great as 16 players were listed on Wednesday’s injury report, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II who were hurt against the Texans.

ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

