San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Larry Millete's competency restored, murder case to proceed

Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against Larry Millete, 41, who is...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. It comes amidst another stretch of high temperatures across the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
