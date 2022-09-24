Read full article on original website
KPBS
Larry Millete's competency restored, murder case to proceed
Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against Larry Millete, 41, who is...
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
As state sets higher Medi-Cal contract standards, some providers predict major disruptions
More than 1.7 million Medi-Cal patients may get a new insurance provider in the coming months as a result of the state’s first-ever competitive bidding process, but critics and some providers fear the change will cause major disruptions to care. California’s Department of Health Care Services last month announced...
Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. It comes amidst another stretch of high temperatures across the San Diego region.
After closing during COVID, coffee shop gets another shot in Encanto
Like so many businesses during the pandemic, a coffee shop in the Parade Hills neighborhood of San Diego had to close. This weekend, its owners made a comeback by celebrating the grand opening of a new coffee shop and café. Original owners Tommy and Daneyel Walker had a grand...
