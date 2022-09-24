ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steilacoom, WA

The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Sept. 26 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 26 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Make your voices heard

Tacoma Business Council announcement. On Tuesday September 27 (4:30-7:00 pm) the Tacoma Business Council will host an evening to call in to City Council. Several important matters come before the City Council over the next couple of weeks including the Camping Ordinance, the 2023-24 Budget and proposed increases in Business License fees. Join us on the 27th so you can have your voice heard on these important matters. The meeting will be at 2310 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.
TACOMA, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Steilacoom, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: What and Who is Lakewood CARES?

Submitted by John Arbeeny. What and Who is Lakewood CARES? (Citizens for Accountability, Responsibility, Education and Service) You may have heard of Lakewood CARES recently from people who have never attended a CARES meeting and who, disagreeing with CARES positions on issues, grossly mis-characterized CARES in their ignorance. If they can't attack the CARES message then they are content to attack the CARES messenger! Here's the real story.
LAKEWOOD, WA
#The Town Council
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Dow Constantine wants $1.25B property tax levy for behavioral health

(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county. The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce College celebrates grand opening of Glacier Building on Wednesday, Sept. 28

Pierce College announcement. Pierce College is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of our newest academic building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom's Glacier Building features 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

MLK and 9th St. Intersection East Leg Closure

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts, please scroll down to the "Where" section.
TACOMA, WA

