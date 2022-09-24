ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
FOX Carolina

Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
GAFFNEY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested For Monroe Rape

MONROE, N.C. — A man is in the Union County Jail after police say he committed rape on September 19th. Authorities say this incident happened around Engleside Street near Iceman Street. On September 23rd, Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was taken into custody at his home less than a mile from...
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
cn2.com

Dogs Seized in SC’s Largest Joint Effort to Save Dozens of Dogs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s being called the Largest Operation of its kind in South Carolina. In a joint effort more than 300 dogs have been saved and this effort is being described as a massive dogfighting conspiracy. Over the weekend more than 60 federal and...
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
COLUMBIA, SC
mytjnow.com

22.2 Grams of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop and a Cyclist Searches for Stolen Bicycle

A man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing drugs out of a car during a traffic stop, according to the Reporting Officer (R/O). On Sept. 13, around 11:00 p.m., an R/O on patrol near Cherry Road and Myrtle Drive observed a vehicle speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone with a defective tail light. The R/O immediately initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Traffic Stop
WCNC

Teen hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a street shooting that happened Friday night in west Charlotte, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. Around 10 p.m., CMPD responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Tuckaseegee Road. According to the CMPD incident report,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
KERSHAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy