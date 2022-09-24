Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Drive By Shooting Takes 15 year old Life, YC Man Part of Massive Dog Fighting Ring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement officials say she was just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a bullet came through the wall of the apartment she was in and killed her. Today we speak with the victim’s family. More than 300 dogs in a...
cn2.com
“She was Innocent” – Mom of 15 Yr Old Killed in Lancaster County Wants Justice
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15 year old was shot and killed while just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a officials say a bullet came through the wall of an apartment she was in early Sunday morning.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested For Monroe Rape
MONROE, N.C. — A man is in the Union County Jail after police say he committed rape on September 19th. Authorities say this incident happened around Engleside Street near Iceman Street. On September 23rd, Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was taken into custody at his home less than a mile from...
Authorities: More than 300 dogs seized in York, surrounding counties in dog-fighting sting
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — More than 300 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County and other South Carolina counites, authorities said. A joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen...
cn2.com
Dogs Seized in SC’s Largest Joint Effort to Save Dozens of Dogs
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s being called the Largest Operation of its kind in South Carolina. In a joint effort more than 300 dogs have been saved and this effort is being described as a massive dogfighting conspiracy. Over the weekend more than 60 federal and...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
mytjnow.com
22.2 Grams of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop and a Cyclist Searches for Stolen Bicycle
A man is facing several charges after allegedly throwing drugs out of a car during a traffic stop, according to the Reporting Officer (R/O). On Sept. 13, around 11:00 p.m., an R/O on patrol near Cherry Road and Myrtle Drive observed a vehicle speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone with a defective tail light. The R/O immediately initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
Teen hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a street shooting that happened Friday night in west Charlotte, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. Around 10 p.m., CMPD responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Tuckaseegee Road. According to the CMPD incident report,...
CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
wccbcharlotte.com
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
counton2.com
Skydivers speak out after parachuter killed in hard landing at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a fatal accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, almost exactly one year apart from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make...
35-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 35-year-old man died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputies responded to a 911 call at Skydive Carolina just before 1:30 p.m. According to Skydive Carolina, the man was highly experienced and had made more than...
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
