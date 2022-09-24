Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will finish the season as the club's skipper, but will not return in 2023. Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed to part ways. In seven seasons as under Mattingly's leadership, the Marlins made the playoffs once.
Can the Chicago White Sox still make the playoffs?
The White Sox were eliminated from winning the AL Central division as the Cleveland Guardians locked up the title. But, is there still a chance the White Sox can make it to the playoffs?. The team's only hope lies in the AL Wild Card. If they have one of the...
White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations
The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz had his first career four-hit game with a homer, two doubles and a single for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White Sox shut down Robert, place CF on injured list
Luis Robert’s 2022 season is over, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, after the center fielder landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist. “Given the fact the discomfort seems to be persisting — I think you’ve all seen it as various at-bats and games have gone on,” Hahn said, “and the way games have played out over the past week, we feel it’s better just to shut him down at this point and get him completely healthy which is expected to occur with the passage of time.”
Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A sturdy pair of goggles was mandatory attire Sunday in Cleveland’s clubhouse, where impromptu showers of Champagne and beer broke out inside a thick haze of cigar smoke. The Guardians, baseball’s youngest team, finished an unexpected run to the top of the AL Central....
Mooney stayed after Bears' win to catch footballs
Another unproductive week for Darnell Mooney. The Bears' first pass option recorded two catches for 23 yards during the team's win over the Houston Texans. That stat line brings his yearly totals to four catches for 27 yards. For this, the third-year receiver hung back after the team departed the...
Schrock: Fields, Bears at risk of speeding toward perilous crossroads
CHICAGO – Justin Fields was brutally honest after his "trash" performance Sunday in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Fields finished the day 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. He was off target on numerous throws. His first interception was the product of...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Bear-raid' siren eliminated from Soldier Field
The "Bear-raid" siren played on kickoffs and key defensive plays will no longer be used at Soldier Field, one official told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. If you've forgotten what the blaring siren sounds like, here's a piece of audio to refresh your memory. According to Kane, the siren...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0