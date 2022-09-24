Luis Robert’s 2022 season is over, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, after the center fielder landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist. “Given the fact the discomfort seems to be persisting — I think you’ve all seen it as various at-bats and games have gone on,” Hahn said, “and the way games have played out over the past week, we feel it’s better just to shut him down at this point and get him completely healthy which is expected to occur with the passage of time.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO