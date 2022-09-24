ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cairo, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox shut down Robert, place CF on injured list

Luis Robert’s 2022 season is over, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, after the center fielder landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist. “Given the fact the discomfort seems to be persisting — I think you’ve all seen it as various at-bats and games have gone on,” Hahn said, “and the way games have played out over the past week, we feel it’s better just to shut him down at this point and get him completely healthy which is expected to occur with the passage of time.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney stayed after Bears' win to catch footballs

Another unproductive week for Darnell Mooney. The Bears' first pass option recorded two catches for 23 yards during the team's win over the Houston Texans. That stat line brings his yearly totals to four catches for 27 yards. For this, the third-year receiver hung back after the team departed the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cairo
NBC Sports Chicago

'Bear-raid' siren eliminated from Soldier Field

The "Bear-raid" siren played on kickoffs and key defensive plays will no longer be used at Soldier Field, one official told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. If you've forgotten what the blaring siren sounds like, here's a piece of audio to refresh your memory. According to Kane, the siren...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy