Oakland, CA

NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return

Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player

Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA
Dallas Braden
Ramón Laureano
NBC Sports

Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style

It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Can Warriors' second unit be better than last season?

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors officially added a new member to their bench Monday, one day before leaving for a two-game trip in Japan. In reality, the newest member is one who has played seven previous seasons over two stints with the Warriors and has helped them win four NBA championships.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Wiseman's rapid development in camp is thrilling Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO – Three days into training camp, the biggest mystery surrounding the Warriors is starting to clarify. James Wiseman, who as a rookie struggled with court awareness and spatial understanding, is showing signs of processing the blur of activity around him and adapting on the fly. In short,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph voices hope for Warriors' upcoming contract decisions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The message to a Warriors ownership facing massive financial decisions in the coming months slid easily off the tongue of Stephen Curry. Do it whatever it takes, whatever the expense, to sustain the wave of success that has placed the Warriors firmly among the NBA elite. “We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Quiñones in 2022-23 season

SAN FRANCISCO – Lester Quiñones Jr. spent last basketball season with the University of Memphis Tigers, where he played well enough to be noticed by a gaggle of NBA teams. Shooters have a way of attracting the eyeballs of scouts, and Quiñones was a marksman, making 39.0 percent of his triples last season after hitting 40.0 percent in 2020-21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Kuminga reveals biggest lesson learned from Dubs' Finals run

Learning is a crucial part of any young player's development, and it's safe to say Jonathan Kuminga learned a lot in his rookie year. When asked by reporters what key aspect he took away during the Warriors' championship run in 2022, Kuminga was forthcoming with his answer. "I would say...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Orlovsky details pure elation he felt watching Jimmy G safety

The 49ers left Empower Field at Mile High feeling pretty morose after an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. But Dan Orlovsky walked away a winner. The NFL analyst and former backup quarterback couldn’t have been more thrilled when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the 49ers’ end zone and into a safety during the game’s third quarter -- the same mistake that made Orlovsky a household name in 2008.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Warriors camp has been 'eye opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr deems season's start as relief for Steph, Draymond

After winning their fourth NBA championship in June, it’s safe to say Steph Curry and Draymond Green both had an offseason full of activity. Between hosting awards shows, podcasting and taking care of their families, the Warriors duo exhibited some exemplary time management skills this summer. And ironically enough,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos

11-10. That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it. Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3

It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
NFL

