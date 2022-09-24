Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
'Jimmy Kimmel' Cruelly Mocks Red Sox Fans By Making Them Wear Yankees Gear
The talk show's one-week run in Brooklyn inspired some rival hate while New York is up and Boston is down.
NBC Sports
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
NBC Sports
Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return
Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
NBC Sports
Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
NBC Sports
Can Warriors' second unit be better than last season?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors officially added a new member to their bench Monday, one day before leaving for a two-game trip in Japan. In reality, the newest member is one who has played seven previous seasons over two stints with the Warriors and has helped them win four NBA championships.
NBC Sports
Why Wiseman's rapid development in camp is thrilling Kerr
SAN FRANCISCO – Three days into training camp, the biggest mystery surrounding the Warriors is starting to clarify. James Wiseman, who as a rookie struggled with court awareness and spatial understanding, is showing signs of processing the blur of activity around him and adapting on the fly. In short,...
NBC Sports
Steph voices hope for Warriors' upcoming contract decisions
SAN FRANCISCO -- The message to a Warriors ownership facing massive financial decisions in the coming months slid easily off the tongue of Stephen Curry. Do it whatever it takes, whatever the expense, to sustain the wave of success that has placed the Warriors firmly among the NBA elite. “We...
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Quiñones in 2022-23 season
SAN FRANCISCO – Lester Quiñones Jr. spent last basketball season with the University of Memphis Tigers, where he played well enough to be noticed by a gaggle of NBA teams. Shooters have a way of attracting the eyeballs of scouts, and Quiñones was a marksman, making 39.0 percent of his triples last season after hitting 40.0 percent in 2020-21.
NBC Sports
Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
NBC Sports
Kuminga reveals biggest lesson learned from Dubs' Finals run
Learning is a crucial part of any young player's development, and it's safe to say Jonathan Kuminga learned a lot in his rookie year. When asked by reporters what key aspect he took away during the Warriors' championship run in 2022, Kuminga was forthcoming with his answer. "I would say...
NBC Sports
Orlovsky details pure elation he felt watching Jimmy G safety
The 49ers left Empower Field at Mile High feeling pretty morose after an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. But Dan Orlovsky walked away a winner. The NFL analyst and former backup quarterback couldn’t have been more thrilled when Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the 49ers’ end zone and into a safety during the game’s third quarter -- the same mistake that made Orlovsky a household name in 2008.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Why Warriors camp has been 'eye opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr deems season's start as relief for Steph, Draymond
After winning their fourth NBA championship in June, it’s safe to say Steph Curry and Draymond Green both had an offseason full of activity. Between hosting awards shows, podcasting and taking care of their families, the Warriors duo exhibited some exemplary time management skills this summer. And ironically enough,...
NBC Sports
Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos
11-10. That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it. Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the...
NBC Sports
'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3
It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
NFL・
