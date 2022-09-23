Manzanita Fire held at 27 acres; California State Route 330 closed

California State Route 330 is closed as San Bernardino National Forest firefighters respond to a vegetation fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 3:35 p.m. southeast of Keller Peak by Forest Service Road 1N09 and 1N64 near Middle Control Road, and they are being assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire, Running Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was reported to be at 50 acres, but the San Bernardino National Forest said at 6:43 p.m. that firefighters held the blaze to 27 acres and halted the spread along the ridge top.

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

