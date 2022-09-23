ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Manzanita Fire held at 27 acres; California State Route 330 closed

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

California State Route 330 is closed as San Bernardino National Forest firefighters respond to a vegetation fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 3:35 p.m. southeast of Keller Peak by Forest Service Road 1N09 and 1N64 near Middle Control Road, and they are being assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire, Running Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was reported to be at 50 acres, but the San Bernardino National Forest said at 6:43 p.m. that firefighters held the blaze to 27 acres and halted the spread along the ridge top.

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Manzanita Fire held at 27 acres; California State Route 330 closed

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
BONSALL, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
CORONA, CA
z1077fm.com

Barricades Go Up at Covington Park

A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kbhr933.com

Manzanita Fire Held to 27 Acres

Update: Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA September 23, 2022: Quick response resulted in holding the Manzanita Fire to 27 acres. Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA September 23, 2022: At approximately 3:35 PM, San Bernardino National Forest firefighters responded to an initial vegetation fire at the Southeast of Keller Peak by Forest Service Road 1N09 and approximately 1N64 near the Middle Control Road. The Manzanita Fire is approximately 50 acres and responding forces are concentrating efforts to stopping forward progress along the ridgeline. San Bernardino National Forest is in command assisted by San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire BDU, Running Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Sheriff.
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25

A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manzanita#California Highway Patrol#Keller Peak#Bdf#Sbcountyfire#Sbcountysheriff#Palm Springs Desert Sun
NBC Los Angeles

Fire in San Bernardino County Reduced to 27 Acres

A fire that was burning roughly 50 acres in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon has been contained down to 27 acres. The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, is burning near Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Highway 330 was shut down to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

2 motorcycles go down in a crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The investigation is still ongoing into a Sunday night crash that left two motorcyclists injured in Victorville. It happened at about 8:00 pm, on September 25, 2022, at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Mesa Street. Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and located...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Manzanita Fire closes SR 330 in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are battling a 50-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon. The Manzanita Fire is burning close to State Route 330 near Middle Passing Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The fire began at about 3:35 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. The highway is...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
vvng.com

Teen girls arm crushed during an OHV rollover accident near Hesperia Lakes

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old girl is recovering after her arm was crushed during an OHV accident in a desert area west of Hesperia Lakes. It happened on September 20, 2022, at about 2:20 pm, and involved a 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 that was traveling on the gas line road, west of Arrowhead Lake Road and south of Calpella Avenue, an area where off-highway vehicle (OHV) traffic is prohibited, officials said.
HESPERIA, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy