Mineola, TX

Iron Horse Heritage Festival kicks off in Mineola

By Ashlyn Anderson
 3 days ago

MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) — The annual Iron Horse Heritage Festival kicked off on Friday in Mineola. Iron horse is a community-favorite, full of food, family and fun.

The festival is a tribute to the railroad and its start in the city of Mineola. Friday night’s festivities kicked off with a hobo food special and tiny train rides for the kids to enjoy.

Saturday’s event is hosted by Mineola’s Chamber of Commerce.

The president of the organization said the pandemic stopped the festival from happening for a while, but it is great to celebrate again.

“We wanted to bring it back with like a bang. We are kind of seeing the participation and enthusiasm we get and will probably build it from there,” said Mary Boone, president of Mineola Chamber of Commerce.

The festival officially starts on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will have live entertainment, a car show and a new favorite: a weenie dog race!

