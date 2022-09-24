Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Martin foe again unbeaten; ‘Cats could improve to 4-2
The Wayland High School varsity football team has an excellent chance to improve its overall record to 4-2 at its homecoming game Friday night and Hopkins is a heavy favorite to move to 5-1. But for Martin, “There is no rest for the wicked.”. The Clippers, coming off a...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
townbroadcast.com
Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected
Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat harriers runners-up in Cedar Springs Invite
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team took another runner-up placing, this time Saturday morning in the Cedar Springs Invitational. The Wildcats, who have been second thus far in league jamborees, accumulated 64 team points to finish behind only Division 1 Rockford, which had 30. Host Cedar Springs was right behind Wayland in third with 67.
fox9.com
Gophers debut in college football polls after beating Michigan State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is ranked in the top-25 for the first time in nearly two years after the Gophers pounded Michigan State, 34-7, in East Lansing on Saturday. The Gophers improved to 4-0 on the season, and have out-scored their four opponents by a combined...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins girls’ golf team is 4th in M-89 Challenge
The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth among five squads Friday in the M-89 Challenge. The Lady Vikings recorded a team score of 225, three strokes better than neighborhood rival Wayland. Otsego won the competition with a 193 and Plainwell was second at 209. Andrea Steffes again paced...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
townbroadcast.com
Two Lady Viking golfers come up with sub-50 scores
The Hopkins varsity golf team continues to show improvement on the links, as two members broke 50 for nine holes Thursday in the latest O-K Silver Conference jamboree. Andrea Steffes carded a 47 and Cayla Szubinski a 49 as the Vikings combined for a score of 208, three stokes off their best performance this year.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
townbroadcast.com
WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational
The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
