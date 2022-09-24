ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Martin foe again unbeaten; ‘Cats could improve to 4-2

The Wayland High School varsity football team has an excellent chance to improve its overall record to 4-2 at its homecoming game Friday night and Hopkins is a heavy favorite to move to 5-1. But for Martin, “There is no rest for the wicked.”. The Clippers, coming off a...
WAYLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
townbroadcast.com

Covid impacted Wayland schools; rebound expected

Indeed, two years of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected student test scores, but Assistant Supt. for Instruction Theresa Fulk told the school board Monday that Wayland is rebounding. Fulk said academic performance has improved to the point of being at “near pre-pandemic levels.”. Though seventh grade math scores are...
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcat harriers runners-up in Cedar Springs Invite

The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team took another runner-up placing, this time Saturday morning in the Cedar Springs Invitational. The Wildcats, who have been second thus far in league jamborees, accumulated 64 team points to finish behind only Division 1 Rockford, which had 30. Host Cedar Springs was right behind Wayland in third with 67.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins girls’ golf team is 4th in M-89 Challenge

The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth among five squads Friday in the M-89 Challenge. The Lady Vikings recorded a team score of 225, three strokes better than neighborhood rival Wayland. Otsego won the competition with a 193 and Plainwell was second at 209. Andrea Steffes again paced...
HOPKINS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Two Lady Viking golfers come up with sub-50 scores

The Hopkins varsity golf team continues to show improvement on the links, as two members broke 50 for nine holes Thursday in the latest O-K Silver Conference jamboree. Andrea Steffes carded a 47 and Cayla Szubinski a 49 as the Vikings combined for a score of 208, three stokes off their best performance this year.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational

The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
WAYLAND, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI

