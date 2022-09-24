Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
WLBT
Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson. Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne. He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
wtva.com
Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
Faulty pool equipment turns child’s birthday party into medical emergency
A dozen children swimming at a birthday party at a Mississippi YMCA had to be hospitalized Sunday after pool equipment apparently malfunctioned and left uncirculated chlorine fumes in the air. WLBT-TV reported that Flowood police received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday and the caller said the children were...
WAPT
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
WLBT
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
WLBT
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:13 PM on September 23,...
breezynews.com
Controlled Burn Gets out of Hand in Attala
6:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on South Huntington St near Bobo St. 2:25 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Attala Rd 4975 for a grass fire that started as a controlled burn but got out of hand. Firemen got the fire contained around 3 pm.
JPD investigate break-in at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
Deadly highway crash kills four people including two teenagers
Four people have died after a late-night crash on U.S. 61 in Mississippi’s Delta region. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided head-on near Valley Park in Issaquena County just before midnight on Saturday. Troopers say that 39-year-old Jackson resident Thomas Williams Jr. was driving a Honda Accord...
Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Vicksburg Post
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
