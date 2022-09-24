Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year
Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0