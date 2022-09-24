ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Know your zone: Florida evacuation zones, what they mean, and when to leave

TAMPA, Fla. - The main way people die when a hurricane hits Florida is storm surge, according to the state's Know Your Zone website. Storm surge is a dome of water pushed onto land by powerful hurricane winds. The force of the water can move buildings and cause more damage than hurricane winds, on their own.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Lake Mary, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Generators
fox35orlando.com

Some Florida airports closing ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week on Florida's western coast. The airport said the closures would "allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. The distress rates – not...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
fox35orlando.com

Floridians, don't panic about gas supplies — take what you need, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Each gas station can only hold so much fuel at a given time, and when those tanks are empty, businesses have to wait for the next shipment. Once weather conditions deteriorate, it won't be safe to make those deliveries and bring fuel to the area. It's a routine that Floridians should keep in mind, experts say.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Waffle House Index: How it measures the severity of a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane in the coming days, the Waffle House Index is on standby ready to be used to determine the storm's impact on the state. But what is the Waffle House Index?. FEMA has been using...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy