New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
4 prison guards in Juarez arrested, charged for role in deadly riot
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four prison guards at the Cereso prison have been arrested and charged for their role in a prison fight on Aug. 11 that led to two men being killed and four others being injured. The Chihauahua state attorney general’s office announced the arrests Sunday, Sept. 25. The guards were charged […]
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
KFOX 14
People identified after theft reported in Vinton
VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
KVIA
Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead
PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from The post 911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead appeared first on KVIA.
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
Local Tux Shop Reaches Out To El Paso Teen After Viral Homecoming Proposal Video
I am a strong believer in the phrase, “After every storm there is a rainbow,” and that proved to be correct for one El Paso teen who was in a near-fatal accident earlier this month. I previously shared the story of Franklin High School Junior Lucas Torres and...
KFOX 14
El Paso County denies paying for legal fees in DA Yvonne Rosales' removal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners Court discussed legal representation and fees for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales who was served a citation Monday to be removed from office. Rosales requested for El Paso County to pay for legal fees in a civil case where defense attorney...
Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
everythinglubbock.com
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
Border officials disrupt human smuggling attempt, find man hidden underneath truck’s flatbed
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers disrupted a human smuggling attempt when they discovered a man hidden underneath a flatbed of a pickup truck Sunday at the Paso Del Norte crossing. CBP officers initially encountered a 45-year-old male U.S. citizen who was arriving from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. Following […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces woman allegedly killed by husband filed several restraining orders
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A 48-year-old woman living in Dona Ana County is believed to have been murdered by her husband. The couple owned Forghedaboudit Italian, a popular restaurant in Las Cruces. Kimberly Yacone, was found dead inside her home at 6530 Vista De Oro in Las...
KFOX 14
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job
Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
