San Antonio, TX

texashsfootball.com

Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record

De'Corian "JT" Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling

LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It's been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
LULING, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109

SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip's College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th

SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club

SAN ANTONIO – Editor's note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

