Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
texashsfootball.com
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record
De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
KENS 5
UTSA knocks off Texas Southern 52-24 in historic win at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio got back in front of their home crowd and back to their winning ways with a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome, and made some history in the process. UTSA is now 2-2 on...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
foxsanantonio.com
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
The 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament takes place October 16th
SAN ANTONIO - The Dominion Country Club is hosting the 10th Annual San Antonio Photography Tournament, open to photographers of all skill levels ages 12 and up. The photographers will compete for prizes in 15 categories and will get the run of the club grounds for a whole morning to take photos. Afterward, a panel of judges will choose the winners!
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
foxsanantonio.com
The El Rey Feo River Parade in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN ANTONIO – Locals are getting into the Fiesta spirit as the El Rey Feo River Parade for Education took place Sunday night. The parade is hosted by Fiesta Royalty to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. El Rey Feo and La Reina were at the El Rey Feo River Parade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
KSAT 12
Pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gives final sermon during Sunday service
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gave his last sermon as the official church lead pastor during Sunday morning service. Pastor Pomeroy, affectionately known as “Pastor Frank,” brought his more than 20 years of pastorship to a close after keeping his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into West Side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man has been detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a West Side restaurant early Monday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Fred’s Fish Fry in the 1400 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive and West Quill Drive.
KSAT 12
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
Comments / 0