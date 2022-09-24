ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk’s Southside Boys and Girls Club to reopen

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qGIJ_0i88f2Ib00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the years, poverty, crime and drugs dropped a social bomb on the Berkely neighborhood in Norfolk.

The entire nation saw the damage in 2016 when three men in Berkley were shot live on Facebook. Today, Berkley’s pride is on the rebound. This weekend, the Southside Boys and Girls Club will reopen its doors following a 1.8 million dollar renovation.

“Great futures start here and to me, it’s more than a slogan it’s what we are doing to work on and make happen for these individuals,” said Gregg Shivers, the Executive Director.

The 20,000-square-foot facility has a slick new game room, a shiny basketball court, a music recording studio, and a television studio to be named for 10 Your Side’s Regina Mobley.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaNIh_0i88f2Ib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUmbQ_0i88f2Ib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8cqY_0i88f2Ib00

“I’d like to thank you for what you [Regina Mobley] did because you always kept us on TV. We got a lot of donations from people for the program that we had because they saw that we were making a difference,” said Coach Elwood Williams who is the retired Executive Director.

Over the years, the club has made a difference in many lives including a boy from Berkley who joined the club in 1972. Little Kenny grew up to become president of the civic league, a member of the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate, and the first Black Mayor of Norfolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB0u2_0i88f2Ib00

Norfolk mayor, Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander was on hand for a pre-opening tour of the club.

“There’s no place outside my home and the church that did more for me in my growth and developing in becoming the mayor of the city than Coach Williams and the Southside Boys and Girls Club,” said Alexander.

On hand for a pre-opening tour, Alexander told an audience that Coach Williams used to host his version of Oscar Night, the World Series, and the Final Four as activities to boost children’s self-esteem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyCVa_0i88f2Ib00

The Club’s new Chief Operating Officer, Alycia Archer is also a product of Berkley. The club still needs another one million dollars for improvements to the gym, storage, and transportation. If you would like to contribute to the Southside Boys and Girls Club call 757-545-5963.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk’s Greek Festival returns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Southside#The House Of Delegates#The Virginia Senate
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Coastal Kitchen In Gloucester Opening In New Location In October

GLOUCESTER – After managing Coastal Country Kitchen for almost four months, Forest Gary is on the move, and he’s taking the restaurant with him, in a manner of speaking. The establishment, which is currently in The Point Shoppes strip mall at Gloucester Point, is relocating to the York River Crossing Shopping Center.
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth. Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. …. Virginia Task Force 2 deploys ahead of Hurricane …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy