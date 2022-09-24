Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
Clarkdale volleyball looks to finish the season strong
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale volleyball will host senior night on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Morton. Clarkdale has six seniors on their team this season. Lauren Belk, McCall Gilmore, Lauryl Joyner, Avery Knowles, Stephany Reyes and Katie Brooke Smith are the six senior that will be recognized during the celebrations.
Mr. Walter Lamar King
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Walter...
UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter. Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:13 PM on September 23,...
Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke
Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Valley Rd with Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment will be held at Graham Cemetery at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson
Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Central United Methodist Church with the Reverends Jack Kern and Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
