fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding concerns prompt sandbag distribution
Along with the threat of tornadoes brought on by Hurricane Ian, flooding is also a major concern. The storm is expected to slow down as it crosses over Florida, dropping several inches of rain.
fox35orlando.com
Know your zone: Florida evacuation zones, what they mean, and when to leave
TAMPA, Fla. - The main way people die when a hurricane hits Florida is storm surge, according to the state's Know Your Zone website. Storm surge is a dome of water pushed onto land by powerful hurricane winds. The force of the water can move buildings and cause more damage than hurricane winds, on their own.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties
As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, eventually becoming a Category 4 hurricane and then weakening before a Florida landfall.
fox35orlando.com
Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast until further notice as local officials begin issuing evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian. The toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian has Florida's coastal counties preparing for mandatory evacuations
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing to evacuate ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Ian. Officials in Pasco County are expecting a major flooding event brought on the storm. "This is going to be a nasty storm and there’s going...
fox35orlando.com
'People are just scared': Inland Florida residents brace for Hurricane Ian's impacts
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - As hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate parts of the western Florida coasts with the approach of Hurricane Ian, inland residents aren't sitting idly by. Rainfall totals could reach up to a foot along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service. "People are just...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical storm watches for Central Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies
The FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is getting stronger. Several counties in Central Orlando are under a tropical storm watch.
fox35orlando.com
Floridians urged to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a "major" storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. DeSantis said during a media briefing just before noon Monday that Ian will bring...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: What could cause it to weaken ahead of reaching Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and a major hurricane by Monday on its projected path toward Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Sunday morning's forecast track, Ian will become a major category 4 hurricane by Tuesday in the area of...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Why Florida’s Gulf Coast is susceptible to a hurricane’s storm surge
Given Florida’s unique coastline, the topography lends itself to the state being highly susceptible to storm surge flooding during hurricanes. Storm surge is the rise of water levels caused directly by a storm and does not take into account rainfall or wave size, which can add additional feet on top of a storm’s surge.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian: When could it hit Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday. Here is the latest projected path -- and what it means for Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens into major Category 3 storm: When will it make landfall in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is now a powerful Category 3 hurricane as the system makes its way toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday about preparations in Florida. You can watch in the live player above during Good Day Orlando. On Tuesday, the National Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Floridians, don't panic about gas supplies — take what you need, experts say
TAMPA, Fla. - Each gas station can only hold so much fuel at a given time, and when those tanks are empty, businesses have to wait for the next shipment. Once weather conditions deteriorate, it won't be safe to make those deliveries and bring fuel to the area. It's a routine that Floridians should keep in mind, experts say.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
fox35orlando.com
Waffle House Index: How it measures the severity of a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane in the coming days, the Waffle House Index is on standby ready to be used to determine the storm's impact on the state. But what is the Waffle House Index?. FEMA has been using...
fox35orlando.com
Taping windows before a hurricane: Why experts say you shouldn't do it
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact, there is one go-to "safety" measure many people do: taping their windows. However, experts say it's a bad, and potentially dangerous, idea. Many people are under the illusion that taping their windows in a big X will somehow stop...
fox35orlando.com
Here is where you can report price gouging in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Florida residents rush to the store's before Tropical Ian make landfall, state officials want to thwart price gouging since many essential commodities, like water, may become scarce. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody expanded Florida's Price Gouging Hotline on Saturday. Florida's residents can now report instances...
fox35orlando.com
Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. The distress rates – not...
