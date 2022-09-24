Happy National Family Day. There are holidays for everything so why not one to celebrate all of the different ways, shapes and forms that families come in. National Today says, "At its core, the family is composed of biological relatives like parents, siblings, grandparents, and cousins, as well as spouses, children, and in-laws. The social relationships, expectations, and dynamics between these relatives vary by time and place. Because family is such an important structure for people around the world, it certainly makes sense to devote a day to appreciating and engaging with the important people in our lives."

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO