ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Pippy seeks reelection to make Maryland safer for families

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtRhS_0i88egDf00
Buy Now Del. Jesse Pippy Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.

Del. Jesse Pippy, who has helped pass bills that strengthened penalties for human trafficking and other crimes, said he is running for re-election to make Maryland a safer place to raise a family.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
foxbaltimore.com

Experts weigh in on impact of potential marijuana legalization in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the November election drew closer, experts weighed in on the impact legalizing recreational uses of marijuana could have on the state. Political Analyst John Dedie predicts legalization could lead to a big uptick in tax revenue for the state. He believed that was a major reason many people support it.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Pippy
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville spa

Montgomery County police were called to investigate a report of a simple assault at a spa in the Upper Rock area of Rockville Friday evening, September 23, 2022. The assault was reported at a business in the unit block of Upper Rock Circle at 8:45 PM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Profiling#Politics State#Election State
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Protecting precious passengers at State Farm

Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Fall Trout Stocking To Begin Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin fall trout stock in early October. The department will be stocking thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout in select creeks, rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state. Anglers are encouraged to sign up to receive...
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
277
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy