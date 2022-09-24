It is a busy day of sports for Knoxville squads. The cross country program will host the Knoxville Invitational as 14 schools including Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas will be represented at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Panthers Boys Coach Michael Splavec says this always reminds him of a mini-state meet with the amount of runners and fans in attendance. After its runner-up finish at Boone over the weekend the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will head to Cardinal to face the Comets for the first time as a conference opponent. Cardinal is making its debut in the South Central Conference and has struggled to keep pace since moving from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference going 0-4 to start conference play and stand at 2-14 overall. Cross Country is at 4:30, while volleyball first serve is at 7:30.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO