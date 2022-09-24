Read full article on original website
Pella Fall Sports Teams Ready for Busy Tuesday
— The NCMP Aquagirls are at home in the Newton YMCA for senior night, which includes Pella’s Maylei Ruggles, Ellie Wogen, and Emily Vander Molen, and begins at 5:30 this evening. Freshman Evelyn Munk had a personal best for the NCMP Aquagirls in the 200 Freestyle Saturday at the Tiger Tankers event. Find full results here.
Pella Christian Volleyball and Cross Country in Action Tonight
It will be a busy Tuesday for Pella Christian, as the Eagles cross country teams will split up to run in two separate events and the volleyball team travels to take on Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa. Continuing the trend of first-time occurrences in the five-year tenure of Head Coach...
Knoxville Hosts Cross Country Invitational, Volleyball Heads To Cardinal
It is a busy day of sports for Knoxville squads. The cross country program will host the Knoxville Invitational as 14 schools including Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas will be represented at Pine Knolls Golf Club. Panthers Boys Coach Michael Splavec says this always reminds him of a mini-state meet with the amount of runners and fans in attendance. After its runner-up finish at Boone over the weekend the Knoxville Volleyball Squad will head to Cardinal to face the Comets for the first time as a conference opponent. Cardinal is making its debut in the South Central Conference and has struggled to keep pace since moving from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference going 0-4 to start conference play and stand at 2-14 overall. Cross Country is at 4:30, while volleyball first serve is at 7:30.
Indianola Cross Country, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams are in action today at Knoxville, while the volleyball squad looks to stay in the race atop the Little Hawkeye Conference standings. The #15 in class 4A Indianola girls will be joined by the boys at Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville,...
Simpson Men’s Soccer Hosts Hamline
The Simpson College men’s soccer team continues their non-conference run today, hosting their neighbors to the north Hamline University. The Storm are 7-2 on the season featuring a balanced attack on offense and a stifling defense, and will have this last tune-up opportunity before beginning the meat of their American Rivers Conference schedule the rest of the season. The Storm are currently 1-0 in conference play, after dominating Coe 5-1 on Saturday. Action starts tonight at 5pm.
Top-Ranked Pella Cross Country Teams Hitting Home Stretch
The regular season is two weeks from turning into postseason competition for the top-ranked in 3A Pella Cross Country teams, and while buzz has surrounded some of the state’s best distance runners, they aren’t taking anything for granted. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says they’ve done their best...
Simpson Football Falls to Coe
A close game gave way to a snowball of Kohawk points late in the second quarter Saturday, as the Simpson football team fell 48-10 to Coe on the road to begin American Rivers Conference play as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm were down 7-3 with just 6 minutes...
Indianola Marching Band Places 2nd at Fort Dodge
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performed twice on Saturday, marching in the Log Cabin Days Parade around the downtown Indianola square, and again at the North Central Marching Invite in Fort Dodge. The band placed 2nd in class 4A, winning four overall awards including Best Color Guard, Best Brass, and Best Marching, while Sam Burns won Best Soloist for his trumpet performance.
Consistency and Depth Has Pella Christian Boys Cross Country Excited for Postseason Potential
Despite being bumped up to Class 2A after finishing fifth at the Class 1A State Meet a year ago, the Pella Christian boys cross country team has seen similar, if not more, success this season. The Eagles are currently ranked #10 in Class 2A and have been on an excellent...
Three Central Athletes Gain League Honors; Central Football Moves Up in Rankings
Three Central College athletes received performer of the week honors from the American Rivers Conference. Delaney Underwood was cited as the league’s women’s golfer of the week while Noah Jorgenson and Caroline McMartin were cited in men’s and women’s cross country, respectively. Underwood was the top...
Baynes to Lead Upstart Central Women’s Wrestling Program
Further enhancing its reputation of leadership within the NCAA Division III in providing athletics opportunities for women, Central College is adding women’s wrestling as its 21st intercollegiate sport. The Dutch will launch the program with a limited schedule in 2023-24. The late Dr. Kenneth J. Weller, Central’s president from...
Indianola Girls Swimming Places 2nd at Lincoln
The Indianola girls swimming team earned a 2nd place finish at the Pink in the Pool Invite at Des Moines Lincoln Saturday, scoring 357 team points. The Indians earned top finishes from Olivia Bacon who finished 2nd in the 50 Freestyle and 3rd in the 100 Freestyle, Chloey Hart placed 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, Amelia Moorlach 3rd in the 500 Freestyle, Kodi Cram earned a 3rd place finish in the 100 Backstroke, and the 200 Freestyle Relay team of Olivia Ramaeker, Amelia Moorlach, Olivia Bacon, and Julian Bacon placed 2nd.
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
Norwalk cross country teams compete at Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul; Warrior Volleyball goes 4-1 at Nevada
The Norwalk boys cross country team finished 11th at Friday’s prestigious Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul and the Warrior volleyball team went 4-1 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Competing at the Roy Griak meet for the second straight year, the Norwalk boys placed 11th out of 55...
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-25-2022
Dutch Close Out Doubles at Women’s Tennis Regional. The Central College women’s tennis team had a pair of doubles team in action at the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Saturday. Alex Griggs and Jenna Hernandez were defeated 8-3 in their first-round match by a team from Concordia University...
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Knoxville School Board Meets Tonight
The Knoxville School Board meets in regular session tonight at the District Office at 5:30 p.m. The board heard presentations for the Science Club Trip, as well as the IASB Convention in November. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA...
