Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
New Oklahoma Law Limits Release Of Police Video Depicting Death Of An Officer
The murder of a Tulsa Police officer led to a new law that limits the release of bodycam and dashcam video when an officer is killed in the line of duty. The shooting death of Sgt. Johnson was captured by multiple police cameras and released as a public record. Under the new law, videos like that would be released only with the approval of a judge.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police confirms a woman is dead following a car crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/26; 5:57 p.m.) — Tulsa Police confirmed one woman is dead following a car crash in north Tulsa near N 46th and N Lewis Ave. Tulsa police are investigating after a car accident in north Tulsa left five people hospitalized near N 46th and N Lewis.
Police on the scene of a deadly accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly car accident in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police’s Traffic Unit confirmed to FOX23 at least one person is dead following a car accident near N 46th and N Lewis. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a...
Okla. woman admits to strangling former roommate to death over argument about food stamps
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman reportedly admitted to strangling her former roommate and trying to set her body on fire following an argument about missing food stamps. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Jessica McBride and her boyfriend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police, Tulsa Fire investigating a car crash in north Tulsa that left five hospitalized
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/26; 3:36) — Tulsa police are investigating after a car accident in north Tulsa left five people hospitalized near N 46th and N Lewis. Police previously stated the crash left one person dead, but police at the scene confirmed the five people involved in the car crash are still alive at this time and have been transported to hospitals for treatment.
1 Woman Dead, 2 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection
Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
News On 6
1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
KTUL
Family of man killed leaving Tulsa State Fair reacts to improvements made at crosswalk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Potentially life-saving improvements are now in place on a midtown street neighbors have called dangerous. The upgrades were made after a driver hit and killed Jose Luis Calzada Gutierrez last October as he was leaving the Tulsa State Fair. At the time, police said he...
Cold Case Files: Jose Gonzales
It's been more than 25 years since Jose Gonzales was killed in front of his 16-year-old son during a robbery after two masked men broke into the camper they were living in in the Oakhurst area and demanded money. Those two robbers have never been caught. That's why we're happy...
news9.com
3 Wanted In Connection To Series Of Owasso Thefts
A search is underway for three people that Owasso Police say are connected to several theft investigations. Investigators identified two of the suspects as William Haley and Christopher Brantly but have yet to identify the third suspect, a woman. Investigators say Haley also tried to fraudulently buy a car in Owasso with another woman. They say Haley is currently out on bond on charges of using fake checks and identity theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Fentanyl on the rise, becoming a bigger problem in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While opiate deaths are plateauing across Oklahoma, fentanyl overdoses are on the rise. The Drug Enforcement Agency calls it the deadliest drug threat to our country. “This is an extremely deadly drug and many of the people that are ingesting it don’t even know that...
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
kaynewscow.com
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
TPD: Homicide detectives investigating after man arrested for armed robbery died in police custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed to FOX23 Friday afternoon that the department’s homicide division is investigating after a man died in police custody this week. Thursday, Tulsa Police said 40-year-old Ramond Thompson, an armed robbery suspect, died while in police custody Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
KTUL
Nearly 500 food inspections to be conducted during Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is working closely with the Tulsa State Fair to ensure fair-goers can indulge in all their deep-fried favorites without fear of contracting a foodborne illness. This year, inspectors will conduct almost 500 food inspections on the roughly 220 booths during the...
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Comments / 0