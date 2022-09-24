ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

New Oklahoma Law Limits Release Of Police Video Depicting Death Of An Officer

The murder of a Tulsa Police officer led to a new law that limits the release of bodycam and dashcam video when an officer is killed in the line of duty. The shooting death of Sgt. Johnson was captured by multiple police cameras and released as a public record. Under the new law, videos like that would be released only with the approval of a judge.
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police, Tulsa Fire investigating a car crash in north Tulsa that left five hospitalized

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/26; 3:36) — Tulsa police are investigating after a car accident in north Tulsa left five people hospitalized near N 46th and N Lewis. Police previously stated the crash left one person dead, but police at the scene confirmed the five people involved in the car crash are still alive at this time and have been transported to hospitals for treatment.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
News On 6

1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa

One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Jose Gonzales

It's been more than 25 years since Jose Gonzales was killed in front of his 16-year-old son during a robbery after two masked men broke into the camper they were living in in the Oakhurst area and demanded money. Those two robbers have never been caught. That's why we're happy...
news9.com

3 Wanted In Connection To Series Of Owasso Thefts

A search is underway for three people that Owasso Police say are connected to several theft investigations. Investigators identified two of the suspects as William Haley and Christopher Brantly but have yet to identify the third suspect, a woman. Investigators say Haley also tried to fraudulently buy a car in Owasso with another woman. They say Haley is currently out on bond on charges of using fake checks and identity theft.
KTUL

Fentanyl on the rise, becoming a bigger problem in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While opiate deaths are plateauing across Oklahoma, fentanyl overdoses are on the rise. The Drug Enforcement Agency calls it the deadliest drug threat to our country. “This is an extremely deadly drug and many of the people that are ingesting it don’t even know that...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody

An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
kaynewscow.com

Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties

NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
KTUL

Nearly 500 food inspections to be conducted during Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is working closely with the Tulsa State Fair to ensure fair-goers can indulge in all their deep-fried favorites without fear of contracting a foodborne illness. This year, inspectors will conduct almost 500 food inspections on the roughly 220 booths during the...
