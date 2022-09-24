The introduction of new banknotes and stamps featuring the King’s image will be implemented in a way to reduce the “environmental and financial impact” of the changes.The Royal Mail and Bank of England said they have received guidance from Charles’ royal household aimed at minimising cost and ensuring a sustainable transition.Updated banknotes bearing the portrait of the King will be revealed by the end of the year, the Bank of England has said.The notes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024 with Charles’ portrait appearing on existing designs of the £5, £10, £20 and £50 bank notes.The Royal Mail also...

U.K. ・ 17 MINUTES AGO