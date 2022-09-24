Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash
WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:30 a.m. He was transported to a...
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of the The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist then reportedly...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say
One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Car destroyed in crash with NJ Transit bus in Cherry Hill
Police in Cherry Hill are investigating an accident involving an NJ Transit bus on Friday.
Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
Mays Landing man killed in Atlantic City shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed on man and wounded another Sunday night. Police were called to the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. just before 9 p.m. for the report of two victims with gunshot wound, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Both were given...
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 others wanted after rideshare driver is carjacked and beaten in Mantua
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens are in police custody after authorities say they carjacked and beat a rideshare driver on Tuesday morning in Mantua. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when 16th District police responded to 50th and Westminster. Authorities say responding...
